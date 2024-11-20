Wadala, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Kalidas Kolambkar Looks To Continue Winning Streak |

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Wadala Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Wadala assembly constituency falls in Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Wadala constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 180, falls in Mumbai City District. Wadala, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP).

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Kolambkar defeated Congress' Shivkumar Lad by 30,845 votes. Kolambkar got 56485 votes while Lad got 25640 votes.

Kolambkar has been securing victory in Wadala since 2009 elections.

Wadala Legislative Assembly Constituency:

As per latest data, there are 2,053,87 voters in Wadala.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling disposition in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.