 Vishalgad Violence: Maharashtra Government Approves Additional Aid Package For Gajapur Village
HomeMumbaiVishalgad Violence: Maharashtra Government Approves Additional Aid Package For Gajapur Village

Vishalgad Violence: Maharashtra Government Approves Additional Aid Package For Gajapur Village

The cabinet approved the additional aid but also has imposed specific conditions.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 02:19 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

The Maharashtra government has approved an additional financial aid package of Rs1.49 crore for Gajapur village in Vishalgad, Kolhapur, following a violent incident last month where rioters destroyed homes. The state had previously allocated Rs24.50 lakh immediately after the incident.

According to the Zonal Collector’s report, the state government provided an ex gratia of Rs 25,000 each to 56 families for purchasing household goods and daily expenses, and an additional Rs 25,000 each for repairing 42 damaged houses.

In response to the ongoing needs, the Zonal Collector proposed an extra Rs1,49,90,900 crore in aid for the victims. This proposal was forwarded to the Relief and Rehabilitation Department and discussed in a cabinet meeting on July 30. The cabinet approved the additional aid but imposed specific conditions. Victims involved in the riots or with an FIR registered against them would not receive the aid. Officials are required to verify this with local police stations before distributing the aid.

The Cabinet also directed that the Public Works Department, local administration and transport department should provide their suggestions, and confirmed that the aid recipients should not have previously received compensation from insurance companies. There is no income limit cap for the victims.

