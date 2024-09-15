 Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
The accused Gopal and his wife Bharati had been married for 15 years and had a 13-year-old daughter. The couple often argued, particularly over Gopal's drinking habits and his frequent doubts regarding his wife’s character, which led to tensions in their relationship.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Representational Image

Virar: The Virar police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife due to suspicions about her character. The suspect, Gopal Rathod, was held at Kalyan Station while attempting to flee the city after the crime. The murder reportedly occurred on the night of September 13 at Ekvira Building in Virar’s Vatewadi area, where Gopal allegedly stabbed his wife, Bharati Rathod, 32, and fled the scene.

Upon receiving the report, the police arrived at the location and sent Bharati’s body for an autopsy. A relative of the victim provided a statement, leading the police to register an FIR. According to a report by Mid-day, Gopal and Bharati had been married for 15 years and had a 13-year-old daughter. The couple often argued, particularly over Gopal's drinking habits and his frequent doubts regarding his wife’s character, which led to tensions in their relationship.

Another Stabbing Incident Reported In Virar

In a separate, earlier incident on July 3, another case of domestic violence was reported, where a man allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times on a foot overbridge at a station. The attack followed an argument, and in a fit of rage, the husband severely injured his wife in front of bystanders on the busy bridge. Fortunately, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, with assistance from other passengers, intervened quickly, saving the woman’s life.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she received immediate treatment for her injuries. The perpetrator was taken into custody by the Railway police following the incident.

Girl Bludgeoned To Death By Lover

Earlier on June 18, a 20-year-old woman named Aarti Yadav was killed by her former boyfriend Rohit Yadav, who could not handle her rejection. Rohit bludgeoned Aarti to death in front of hundreds of onlookers who recorded the incident instead of intervening.

