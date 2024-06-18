Vasai Murder Video: Man Kills Woman In Full Public View With Spanner, Asks 'Kyun Kiya Aisa Mere Saath' Standing Next To Corpse

Vasai: In a tragic incident in Vasai, a young woman was brutally killed with a spanner by her boyfriend on Tuesday morning. According to a report by Mid-day, the attack took place in the middle of the road, where the 29-year-old assailant repeatedly struck the victim on her head and chest. The motive behind the assault was reportedly a recent breakup after a two-year relationship.

Video Shows Brutal Assault

The girl, dressed in ethnic attire, was left lying motionless on the road. A video of the horrifying incident has surfaced on the internet that shows the accused, holding the spanner, was heard shouting, "Kyun kiya, kyun kiya aisa mere sath," before attacking her again and discarding the weapon.

It is shocking to note that despite the presence of several bystanders, no one dared to intervene and stop the assault. Many were seen shooting the video while others were seen moving away from the scene as the assailant is seen attacking the motionless woman repeatedly. Unfortunately, motorists were also seen passing by making no efforts to help the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Victim Died On The Spot

The horrific event was captured by a passer-by, which can be used as a piece of crucial evidence. According to the report, the girl was found in a pool of blood, and it is suspected that she died on the spot.

The victim was identified as a 20-year-old girl, Aarti. The accused identified as Rohit Yadav was immediately arrested by the local police, said a Times of India report. The nature of the crime in this killing is so severe that it shows humans turning into maniacs over refusal of love.