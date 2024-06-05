UP Murder Video: Man Shot At Point-Blank Range In Front Of His Children In Meerut

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was killed in front of his two children on Tuesday night in the Lohia Nagar police station area in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused shot the man in the head at point-blank range and fled the scene.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The CCTV footage shows a confrontation between the victim and the accused. Then a man tries to separate them as the victim looks at his phone.

Suddenly, the accused pulls out a weapon, points it at the victim, and fires at his head at point-blank range.

After being shot in the head, the victim collapses to the ground as people surrounding him start running in all directions.

Warning: The following visuals may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

An old rivalry is believed to be the reason behind the incident. The victim was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Arshad, a resident of Zaidi Farm in Meerut, went to the swimming pool in Bhadana with his two children on Tuesday night to bathe. During this time, he got into an argument with a person named Bilal. As the dispute escalated, a fight broke out between the two sides. During this time, Bilal took out a pistol and shot Arshad in the head. The young man fell to the ground after being injured. People reported that Bilal and Arshad had been quarreling for a few days.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured man to a local private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram stated that the Panchnama of the deceased's body has been filled out and sent for postmortem.

A case has been registered against Bilal on the complaint of the victim's family. A team has been formed to arrest him.