Horrific Video: DJ Shot Dead By Man At Point-Blank Range For Being Refused Alcohol At Ranchi Bar

X

A horrific video has surfaced on social media showing a man firing a shot at a local DJ in a bar at Ranchi on Sunday at around 1 am. As per reports, the man who killed the DJ was one of the five criminals who had entered the bar. After the crime, all five criminals fled from the spot.

In the purported video of the incident, the killer can be seen wearing shorts and covering his face using a t-shirt to conceal his identity. The video shows the DJ falling to the ground after being shot at from a point black range.

Watch the video here:

Read Also Video: MS Dhoni Mobbed By Crowd As He Arrives At School To Cast His Vote In Ranchi Lok Sabha Polls

As per reports, the shocking incident took place after a dispute broke out over not being served liquor. A group of five young men had reached the bar after closing hours and asked for alcohol. After being refused, one of them took out his rifle and fired at the DJ from point black range.

Reports suggest that the DJ, identified as Sandeep was immediately sent to a nearby hospital but the doctor declared him dead.

Currently, after visiting the crime spot early on Monday morning, the police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the shooter and his accomplices.