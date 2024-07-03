Virar Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Wife Multiple Times On FOB, Woman Saved By RPF; Visuals Surface |

Virar: In a shocking incident from Virar, a man allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times on the foot over bridge at the station in the morning hours on Wednesday. According to reports, the man had an argument with his wife and in a fit of rage, he stabbed her on the busy bridge, leaving her severely injured.

The woman was luckily saved by the swift action taken by the RPF staff present there along with the help of other passengers. The woman was reportedly taken to a hospital immediately where she is receiving treatment. The accused was taken into custody by the Railway police.

A video was posted on X by journalist Diwakar Singh showing visuals of a pool of blood on the footover bridge on the station. Another visual shows the accused seated on a bench in the GRP custody.

The Western Railway's official account on X responded to the visuals writing, "Kindly look into the matter," tagging the DRM-Mumbai Central. The RPF Western Railway also responded with the same message.

Similar Incidents Reported Recently

This incident comes to light just a week after a 32-year-old woman named Dhanashree Ambadaskar was strangled with her saree by her lover of four years, Shekhar Kadam, 38 in Virar's Phoolpada. Dhanashree, a mother of two girls, was eager to marry Kadam and had made 16 phone calls to him on the day of her death, pressing him to meet her.

On June 18, a 20-year-old woman named Aarti Yadav was killed by her former boyfriend Rohit Yadav, who could not handle her rejection. Rohit bludgeoned Aarti to death in front of hundreds of onlookers who recorded the incident instead of intervening.

Two days later, an elderly woman was stabbed to death by her son-in-law Prashant Khaire, who tied her hands and legs before slitting her throat as his two preteen children watched. These violent incidents have shocked the community and highlighted the rising trend of brutal crimes in the area.