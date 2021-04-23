Virar Hospital Fire: Conduct fire and oxygen audit of all hospitals, says Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, on Friday, asked the district administration to audit the fire safety and oxygen stock of all the hospitals in the state. The oxygen tanker has been given the status of an ambulance and should be transported in police protection. He instructed that the tankers should not be diverted by districts amongst each other.

The District Disaster Management Authority has been instructed to transport the tankers under police protection and not to divert the oxygen tanker in any way. The Chief Secretary said that oxygen tankers would arrive from Visakhapatnam by train tonight (Friday) and four of them would be sent to Nagpur and Nashik.

The CS reviewed the availability of oxygen and Remdesivir and the management of COVID-19 patients across the state. He asked the district administration to take all preventive measures to avoid oxygen leakage and fire outbreak.

TheCS asked the district administration to pay attention to the oxygen supply provided to the patients in a scientific manner and as per the recommendations made by the task force on COVID-19. He emphasised the need to avoid leakage and the wastage of oxygen in the ducts and storage systems of the hospitals. The district administration has been directed to install oxygen concentrators in order to reduce the dependence on cylinders and liquid oxygen. He also asked the district collectors to set up an oxygen generation plant based on the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology. Kunte also asked the district collectors to set up oxygen storage facilities in their respective districts to meet the rising demand.