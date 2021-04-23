Maharashtra: First Oxygen Express arrives in Nagpur from Vishakhapatnam

The first batch of 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from the Vizag Steel Plant was loaded onto the Indian Railways' Oxygen Express, for transportation to COVID-hit Maharashtra. The special train designed for transporting LMO arrived in the early hours of Thursday, at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited's Vizag Steel Plant, officials said.

The oxygen has been filled in seven cryogenic tankers, each with a capacity of 15-20 tonnes of liquid oxygen. The Air Seperation Plant at the Vizag Steel Plant, comprises of five oxygen extraction units with a combined production capacity of 2,600 tonnes of oxygen, and one hundred tonnes of liquid oxygen, sources said.

Last week, Vizag Steel Plant had supplied around 400 tonnes of LMO to several places in Andhra Pradesh. The medical-grade oxygen is used for Covid patients who suffer from low oxygen levels.