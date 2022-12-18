e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVirar: Electric scooter catches fire, no life loss reported

Virar: Electric scooter catches fire, no life loss reported

The owner allegedly parked his scooter in the parking about an hour ago. Suddenly the electric scooter caught fire and burnt completely within minutes until the fire was extinguished by people around. Fortunately there was no life loss in this incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Virar: In a recent incident involving electric scooters, an EPluto Electric Scooter caught fire in Virar. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Virar East area.

The owner allegedly parked his scooter in the parking about an hour ago. Suddenly the electric scooter caught fire and burnt completely within minutes until the fire was extinguished by people around. Fortunately there was no life loss in this incident.

Similar incidents reported earlier

A few months ago, similar incident took place in Vasai. A seven-year-old child died when the battery of an electric scooter exploded after overnight charging in Vasai, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Shabbir Ansari, and the incident reportedly occurred on September 23.

Electric scooters have come under scrutiny in India following a spate of mishaps. On September 13, a fire that started at an electric scooter showroom in Secunderabad killed at least eight people and injured 11.

In March, the government launched an investigation over safety concerns after a string of e-scooter fires, including one in which a man and his daughter died when their e-bike "went up in flames".

Read Also
Mumbai: Ghatkopar fire claims one life, injures 12
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: In a major reshuffle, 9 police inspectors transferred within the city's Police...

Navi Mumbai: In a major reshuffle, 9 police inspectors transferred within the city's Police...

Virar: Electric scooter catches fire, no life loss reported

Virar: Electric scooter catches fire, no life loss reported

INS Mormugao, P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, commissioned into Indian Navy

INS Mormugao, P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, commissioned into Indian Navy

Palghar shocker: Teenage girl gangraped, 8 accused held

Palghar shocker: Teenage girl gangraped, 8 accused held

Mumbai updates: Mumbai: City continues to sizzle, records highest temperature in country at 35.9°C

Mumbai updates: Mumbai: City continues to sizzle, records highest temperature in country at 35.9°C