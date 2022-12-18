Virar: Electric scooter catches fire, no life loss reported

Representative Image

Virar: In a recent incident involving electric scooters, an EPluto Electric Scooter caught fire in Virar. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Virar East area.

The owner allegedly parked his scooter in the parking about an hour ago. Suddenly the electric scooter caught fire and burnt completely within minutes until the fire was extinguished by people around. Fortunately there was no life loss in this incident.

Similar incidents reported earlier

A few months ago, similar incident took place in Vasai. A seven-year-old child died when the battery of an electric scooter exploded after overnight charging in Vasai, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Shabbir Ansari, and the incident reportedly occurred on September 23.

Electric scooters have come under scrutiny in India following a spate of mishaps. On September 13, a fire that started at an electric scooter showroom in Secunderabad killed at least eight people and injured 11.

In March, the government launched an investigation over safety concerns after a string of e-scooter fires, including one in which a man and his daughter died when their e-bike "went up in flames".