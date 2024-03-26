Viral Video: Why Is It Not So Cool To Feed Pigeons; All You Need To Know About Hazards

Pigeons being fed near Girgaon Chowpaty despite prohibitory order | FPJ

Mumbai: In an astonishing video near Girgaon Chowpaty in Mumbai, people were seen feeding hundreds of pigeons 'chana'. All this was happening right besides a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) board that says "Please don't feed pigeons". The BMC board says, "Do not feed pigeons, their droppings cause a mess and can give rise to Health concerns. As per the Law no. (4.5). The fine imposed on defaulters- up to Rs 500. Feeding animals/birds in designated areas."

The issue of feeding pigeons was highlighted a few days ago on X (formerly Twitter) by Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC). The post said, "Please stop feeding pigeons. You are quite literally sponsoring respiratory diseases to yourself and people around."

Please stop feeding pigeons. You are quite literally sponsoring respiratory diseases to yourself and people around. pic.twitter.com/PAAxI8zo4O — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) February 23, 2024

The topic of feeding animals or birds human food has been one of the most talked about issues across the entire world. Indians specifically take pride and pleasure in feeding animals food that they eat. Feeding migratory birds like seagulls 'fafda and gathia' and feeding pigeons 'chana' have been one of the most favourite habits of Indians. Speaking about Mumbai, Seagulls at Marine Drive and pigeons at Girgaon Chowpatty or Dadar Kabootar Khana are the classic examples of this. However, a lot is being talked about the hazards of feeding these birds that humans consume to them as well as us.

Doctors say Alergic Asthama on the rise due to pigeons

Doctors too have claimed that pigeons, especially their droppings and some related aspects of pigeons result in hazards to human health. Feeding them leads to crowding of the hundreds of pigeons at one place which leads to health hazards.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Dr Sharad Ketkar (MBBS), GP from Kurla in Mumbai said, "Pigeons spread respiratory diseases. They have no utility value. In Singapore they kill pigeons as soon as they are spotted. Allergic asthama is on the rise because of pigeons".

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Dr. Mandar Bapaye, Mumbai based Pediatrician said, "Pigeons are fed because of some religious beliefs. Health hazards are plenty. Both infectious and non-infectious lung diseases can affect both adults as well as children due to pigeons. From fungal infections to Fibrotic lung diseases, it also poses risk for those who has Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis. Ideally pigeons are built to hunt for their food but have lost their abilities due to easily available food. The pigeons over the years have become dominant bird species as far as the urban setting is concerned thus the gravity of causing illness is high."

Town planning is the solution: PETA India

Free Press Journal contacted Peta India to have the organisation's views regarding the issue of feeding pigeons. PETA India said, "There is increased discussion and awareness against feeding wild animals with human food, but the situation becomes complex when we consider humans have cut down the animals’ natural forest homes forcing them into human areas. As natural habitats are turned into multistorey buildings and parking lots, pigeons like many animals, have been forced to adapt to their new surroundings. Just as we would show compassion to a hungry dog, so many do to a hungry pigeon. It would be ideal, however, to feed pigeons foods like greens, berries and fruits. Town planning must include forest protection. That is the key solution to issues involving wildlife."

While animal lovers don't quite agree to the theory that feeding strays, migratory birds or pigeons causes hazards to human health, they do stress on the specifics of what should be fed to animals or birds and how to deal with the problem of animals/birds being fed food that's not meant for them and has potential of posing them hazard. On the flip side, medical experts claim that feeding pigeons are a great threat to a human being's health resulting in serious respiratory hazards.