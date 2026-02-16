 Viral Video Shows Youths Allegedly Consuming Intoxicants Inside Crowded Local Train Between Thane And Kalyan, Raising Major Safety Concerns
Viral Video Shows Youths Allegedly Consuming Intoxicants Inside Crowded Local Train Between Thane And Kalyan, Raising Major Safety Concerns

A viral video allegedly showing youths consuming intoxicants inside a crowded Central Railway local train between Thane and Kalyan has raised safety concerns among commuters. Passengers reportedly recorded the footage, which sparked outrage online and renewed questions over railway security, surveillance and patrolling on Mumbai’s suburban network.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
A shocking incident has surfaced on the Central Railway route after a video allegedly showing youths consuming intoxicants inside a crowded local train coach between Thane and Kalyan went viral on social media, raising serious concerns over commuter safety. | AI

Thane: A shocking incident has surfaced on the Central Railway route after a video allegedly showing youths consuming intoxicants inside a crowded local train coach between Thane and Kalyan went viral on social media, raising serious concerns over commuter safety.

Passengers Recorded Footage

The incident is said to have taken place this afternoon on a suburban train operating on the busy stretch under the Central Railway network. Alert passengers reportedly recorded the video on their mobile phones, and it has since been widely circulated online. In the footage, a few young men are allegedly seen sitting inside the coach and openly consuming narcotic substances, even as other commuters are present nearby.

The Central Railway corridor, especially between Thane and Kalyan, witnesses massive daily footfall, with office-goers, women, students, and senior citizens relying heavily on local trains for transportation. The viral clip has sparked outrage among regular passengers, many of whom have questioned the effectiveness of railway security and surveillance inside coaches.

Maharashtra: 75 Certificates Issued To Educational Institutions On Day Ajit Pawar Died, Minorities...
article-image

Commuters Question Adequacy of Railway Security

Commuters argue that overcrowding already makes travel stressful, and such incidents further endanger public safety. Questions are now being raised: Are routine patrols by railway police adequate? How are individuals managing to carry and consume drugs inside public transport without detection? Is surveillance inside coaches sufficient to deter such activities?

While railway authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the viral video, the incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter monitoring, increased patrolling, and enhanced security measures to ensure passenger safety on Mumbai’s lifeline.

