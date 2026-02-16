SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas

Corporators Amrin Shehzad Abrahani (L) and Eram Siddiqui (R) | X

Mumbai: In view of the increasing challenges faced by India’s financial capital, two newly elected corporators of the BMC from the Samajwadi Party (SP) have proposed the implementation of a structured 24×7 economic model for Mumbai, citing the city’s geographical and commercial advantages as the foundation for the initiative.

South Mumbai, BKC, Lower Parel Identified as Pilot Zones

Corporators Amrin Shehzad Abrahani and Eram Siddiqui have written to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging that pilot projects be initiated in selected high-potential areas of the city.

The proposed pilot zones include South Mumbai, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and other major commercial corridors. The corporators have recommended the introduction of a strict regulatory framework under the model, covering noise control systems, waste management arrangements, traffic discipline measures, effective security deployment and comprehensive monitoring of licensing compliance.

The proposal outlines the development of a structured night-time economy featuring food districts, cultural centres, marine tourism activities, art festivals and entertainment corridors in order to promote micro, small and medium enterprises and encourage entrepreneurship.

Mumbai Can Formally Transition to "City That Never Sleeps" Model

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the SP corporators stated that the city has long been recognised as the “city that never sleeps”. They said that through strategic planning and regulatory safeguards, Mumbai can formally transition into a structured global city model operating round the clock, which would strengthen economic resilience, promote inclusive growth and enhance quality of life.

They pointed out that several major cities across the world have adopted regulated 24-hour economic frameworks, resulting in increased employment opportunities, tourism growth, improved urban safety and higher tax revenues. According to them, extending business hours in designated commercial areas would significantly raise activity in retail trade, hospitality, logistics, healthcare services and other service sectors.

Model to Generate Multi-Shift Employment for Youth, Women

Abrahani and Siddiqui further stated that the model would generate employment across multiple shifts, benefiting youth, women, semi-skilled workers, transport operators and service professionals. They added that increased GST collections, licensing fees and municipal revenues could strengthen civic infrastructure and public welfare measures. They emphasised that a regulated 24×7 operational framework would further reinforce Mumbai’s position as an international financial and entertainment hub, attracting foreign investment, multinational companies, global events and tourism.

