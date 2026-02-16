Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Charni Road Stations To Get Escalators, Beautification

Key stations on the Western Railway in South Mumbai will soon be free of encroachments and undergo beautification. |

Mumbai: Key stations on the Western Railway in South Mumbai will soon be free of encroachments and undergo beautification. Escalators will be installed at Mumbai Central, Grant Road, and Charni Road stations, and station areas will be improved aesthetically. Cabinet Minister Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha met Western Railway Chief Vijay Kumar at the headquarters in Churchgate today along with local residents. Following the meeting, Kumar stated that appropriate action would be taken soon based on local complaints.

Unauthorised Vendors

Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha discussed various issues affecting the areas around Mumbai Central, Grant Road, and Charni Road stations with Western Railway Chief Vijay Kumar. The minister highlighted that there has been a significant increase in encroachments in Mumbai, with unauthorized vendors operating in the station vicinity. Some of these vendors may possibly include Bangladeshi Rohingyas. Therefore, action should be taken against unauthorized vendors in station areas.

The minister also pointed out that many areas on the roads are overcrowded, causing inconvenience to both passengers and pedestrians. Lodha requested that Western Railway take immediate and serious action to address these local issues. Additionally, the bridge connecting Charni Road station to Girgaon is currently stalled, and the railway should cooperate in resolving this matter. Minister Lodha also emphasized that by installing escalators, elderly passengers should be provided with facilities as soon as possible.

Railway Chief Orders Report

Meanwhile, Western Railway Chief Vijay Kumar, after understanding the issues, instructed the concerned departments to prepare a report immediately. Once the report is received, prompt action will be taken to resolve passengers’ problems. He acknowledged that proposals for station beautification are pending and assured that the station areas will be cleaned and beautified as soon as possible. Local residents, including Kaushik Shah, were present at the meeting.

