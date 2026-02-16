'Fuel Conservation Is National Service, Need Mass Movement': Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale

Maharashtra Horticulture, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Saline Land Development Minister Bharat Gogawale |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Horticulture, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Saline Land Development Minister Bharat Gogawale said that fuel conservation is not merely a necessity but a form of national service, stressing that energy security and environmental protection must evolve into a mass public movement.

Urges Citizens to Reduce Crude Oil Dependence, Save Foreign Exchange

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the state-level ‘Saksham 2025–26’ campaign, organised under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Gogawale noted that rising pollution is a global concern and emphasised the need to promote the use of natural and green fuels. He urged citizens to contribute to fuel conservation in order to reduce dependence on crude oil imports and save foreign exchange.

The campaign, held from February 1 to 15, carried the slogan “Save Oil and Gas, Embrace Green Energy,” aiming to spread awareness about fuel conservation, protect nature by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and conserve foreign exchange. Public sector companies including BPCL, HPCL, IOC and GAIL India played a leading role in the initiative.

Cycle Rallies, Workshops, Competitions Held Across State

Over the past 15 days, several awareness activities such as cycle rallies, essay and drawing competitions, and technical workshops for drivers were organised across the state. The campaign also reached school students, farmers and homemakers with practical guidance on fuel-saving practices.

At the event, Gogawale felicitated winning students and their teachers with mementoes and prizes in recognition of their participation and achievements in the campaign competitions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/