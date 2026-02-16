 'Fuel Conservation Is National Service, Need Mass Movement': Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Fuel Conservation Is National Service, Need Mass Movement': Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale

'Fuel Conservation Is National Service, Need Mass Movement': Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale

Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale said fuel conservation must become a mass movement, calling it a form of national service at the concluding ceremony of the Saksham 2025–26 campaign in Mumbai. The initiative promoted green energy adoption and awareness on reducing fuel use through rallies, competitions and workshops conducted across the state between February 1 and 15.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Horticulture, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Saline Land Development Minister Bharat Gogawale |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Horticulture, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Saline Land Development Minister Bharat Gogawale said that fuel conservation is not merely a necessity but a form of national service, stressing that energy security and environmental protection must evolve into a mass public movement.

Urges Citizens to Reduce Crude Oil Dependence, Save Foreign Exchange

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the state-level ‘Saksham 2025–26’ campaign, organised under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Gogawale noted that rising pollution is a global concern and emphasised the need to promote the use of natural and green fuels. He urged citizens to contribute to fuel conservation in order to reduce dependence on crude oil imports and save foreign exchange.

Read Also
Mumbai Traffic Police Impose Major Restrictions On February 17 For PM Modi, French President Macron...
article-image

The campaign, held from February 1 to 15, carried the slogan “Save Oil and Gas, Embrace Green Energy,” aiming to spread awareness about fuel conservation, protect nature by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and conserve foreign exchange. Public sector companies including BPCL, HPCL, IOC and GAIL India played a leading role in the initiative.

FPJ Shorts
'Fuel Conservation Is National Service, Need Mass Movement': Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale
'Fuel Conservation Is National Service, Need Mass Movement': Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews Versova–Madh Coastal Works, ₹499 Crore Fishing Harbour Proposal Sent For Approval
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews Versova–Madh Coastal Works, ₹499 Crore Fishing Harbour Proposal Sent For Approval
Bombay Scottish Clinch Title; Greenlawns, JBCN And Shishu Vihar Impress In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Bombay Scottish Clinch Title; Greenlawns, JBCN And Shishu Vihar Impress In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Dropped As Pakistan Set For Strict Action After India Loss At ICC T20 WC26
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Dropped As Pakistan Set For Strict Action After India Loss At ICC T20 WC26

Cycle Rallies, Workshops, Competitions Held Across State

Over the past 15 days, several awareness activities such as cycle rallies, essay and drawing competitions, and technical workshops for drivers were organised across the state. The campaign also reached school students, farmers and homemakers with practical guidance on fuel-saving practices.

At the event, Gogawale felicitated winning students and their teachers with mementoes and prizes in recognition of their participation and achievements in the campaign competitions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fuel Conservation Is National Service, Need Mass Movement': Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale
'Fuel Conservation Is National Service, Need Mass Movement': Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews Versova–Madh Coastal Works, ₹499 Crore Fishing Harbour...
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews Versova–Madh Coastal Works, ₹499 Crore Fishing Harbour...
Mumbai Traffic Police Impose Major Restrictions On February 17 For PM Modi, French President Macron...
Mumbai Traffic Police Impose Major Restrictions On February 17 For PM Modi, French President Macron...
Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Charni Road Stations To Get Escalators, Beautification
Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Charni Road Stations To Get Escalators, Beautification
SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas
SP Corporators Propose 24x7 Economic Model For Mumbai, Seek Pilot Projects In Key Areas