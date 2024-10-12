Viral Video: RSS March Allegedly Stopped By Muslims In Ratnagiri, Police Intervenes; BJP's Nitesh Rane Says, 'There Will Be Consequences For This...' |

Ratnagiri: A tense situation unfolded on Friday evening during a march organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. The incident has sparked strong reactions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA from Kankavli, Nitesh Rane. He expressed anger, claiming that as long as individuals with a "jihadi mentality" are present in the country, they will not allow Hindus to celebrate their festivals or let nationalist organizations like RSS conduct their programs peacefully.

The RSS workers were peacefully marching through the city when a few disruptive elements allegedly tried to disturb the event by raising religious slogans. Nitesh Rane took to social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to express his frustration, writing, "There will be consequences for this, with interest."

An attempt was allegedly made to stop the march of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh but police controlled the mob. The incident happened in Konkannagar of Ratnagiri



Provocative religious slogans allegedly raised by Muslims but RSS marched ahead....#RSS100 #HappyDusshera… pic.twitter.com/th0Dm0lPbj — श्रवण बिश्नोई (किसान) (@SharwanKumarBi7) October 12, 2024

Shocking Claims By Nitesh Rane

Later, in a video message, Rane elaborated on the incident, stating that while RSS was conducting its peaceful procession, chants of "Allahu Akbar" were heard from the crowd. He claimed that the attempt to disrupt the RSS march is part of a larger agenda by some individuals who want to turn India into an Islamic nation while living in a Hindu-majority country.

Rane also expressed confidence that the Maharashtra government would take strict action against those responsible for the disruptions. However, he urged the Hindu community to be vigilant and united in the face of such actions. He warned that while today it was an RSS procession, tomorrow these disruptive elements might invade homes. Rane emphasized the importance of Hindu unity with the phrase, “If you divide, you will be cut; if you stay united, you will thrive.”

Police Immediately Rushed At Spot To Control Situation

The march in question saw RSS workers walking in formation, accompanied by a band. The event took a tense turn when a group of individuals attempted to block the procession, chanting religious slogans. Police officers on-site immediately intervened, ensuring the RSS march continued uninterrupted. Despite the slogans and disruptions, the police managed to maintain order, and the march proceeded slowly.

The police have initiated an investigation and are currently examining video footage to identify the individuals responsible for the disruptions. Authorities have assured that an FIR will be filed soon and they are working to keep the situation under control, ensuring peace prevails in the area.