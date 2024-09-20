 'You'll Come To Mosque In 2 Legs But Will Return On Stretcher', Waris Pathan Threatens Nitesh Rane After Latter's 'Remove Police For 24 Hrs' Remarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'You'll Come To Mosque In 2 Legs But Will Return On Stretcher', Waris Pathan Threatens Nitesh Rane After Latter's 'Remove Police For 24 Hrs' Remarks

'You'll Come To Mosque In 2 Legs But Will Return On Stretcher', Waris Pathan Threatens Nitesh Rane After Latter's 'Remove Police For 24 Hrs' Remarks

Pathan also lashed out at Rane for the BJP leader's comments on September 2 in Ahmednagar during a rally by Sakal Hindu Samaj where the BJP leader said that those who even dare to touch or look at Ramgiri Maharaj with wrong intention will be "thrashed inside a mosque (masjid mein ghus ke maarenge)."

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
AIMIM's Waris Pathan lashed out at BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday, September 20 | X | Waris Pathan | IANS

AIMIM leader and former MLA Waris Pathan on Friday (September 20) lashed out at BJP leader Nitish Rane for the latter's provocative comments. The controversial BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Kankavli, during a speech in Sangli on Thursday, said that if the police were sent on leave for one day, Hindus would show their strength.

Pathan also lashed out at Rane for the BJP leader's comments on September 2 in Ahmednagar during a rally by Sakal Hindu Samaj where the BJP leader said that those who even dare to touch or look at Ramgiri Maharaj will be "thrashed inside a mosque (masjid mein ghus ke maarenge)."

Read Also
'Send Police On Leave For 24 hours & Hindus Will Show Their Strength..': BJP MLA Nitish Rane After...
article-image

Pathan in a video message uploaded on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle warned Nitesh and said that "if he (Nitesh) dares to enter a mosque as he claims, he won't be able to walk out on his own and will have to be carried on a stretcher."

BJP Wants To Instigate Riots Before Elections

FPJ Shorts
Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening
Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience

Waris Pathan claimed that the BJP was trying to instigate riots before the assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Waris Pathan also questioned Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and the ruling government for not taking action or not attempting to "reign in" Nitesh Rane.

Earlier, Waris Pathan also met Bhiwandi DCP after tensions in the town. Two groups had clashed during the immersion of Ganesh idols two days ago in Bhiwandi.

Read Also
Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video
article-image

According to police, the confrontation started after stones were reportedly hurled, triggering tension in the town and their intervention. Pathan said that he asked police to take "proper and not random action" and demanded that the accused be nabbed. He alleged that the incidents were part of "conspiracy" hatched by the BJP-RSS to disturb harmony before elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28

CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28

IT Rules: Amended Rules Allowing Fact Check Unit Unconstitutional, Says Bombay High Court

IT Rules: Amended Rules Allowing Fact Check Unit Unconstitutional, Says Bombay High Court

ED Uncovers OctaFX Operations: Fake Profits, Bonuses, And Cryptocurrency Used To Launder Betting...

ED Uncovers OctaFX Operations: Fake Profits, Bonuses, And Cryptocurrency Used To Launder Betting...

Mumbai: GSB Seva Mandal, City’s Richest Pandal, Receives More Than ₹11 Crore Donation During...

Mumbai: GSB Seva Mandal, City’s Richest Pandal, Receives More Than ₹11 Crore Donation During...

'You'll Come To Mosque In 2 Legs But Will Return On Stretcher', Waris Pathan Threatens Nitesh Rane...

'You'll Come To Mosque In 2 Legs But Will Return On Stretcher', Waris Pathan Threatens Nitesh Rane...