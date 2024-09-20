'Send Police On Leave For 24 hours & Hindus Will Show Their Strength..': BJP MLA Nitish Rane After Alleged Stone Pelting At Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nitish Rane | IANS

The controversial BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Kankavli, during a speech in Sangli on Thursday, said that if the police were sent on leave for one day, Hindus would show their strength.

In a video shared by the news agency IANS on the social media platform X, Rane can be heard saying, “...give the police a day off, and Hindus will show their strength… next time you come across a case of love jihad, find the person and break his bones. Call me, as it is my responsibility to ensure that nothing will happen to you."

Watch the video here:

Sangli, Maharashtra: BJP leader Nitesh Rane says, "Send the police on 24 hours leave. We Hindus will come out to show our strength..."

Date: 19/09/24





As per reports, when the media asked Rane about the hate speech, he clarified his stance, saying that he was present at the event not as an MLA or a party worker but as a Hindu to talk about Hindus.

“I am not here as an MLA or a party worker but as a Hindu to speak to the Hindu community. I am doing my religious duty. Today, our religion is being challenged. As a Hindu, I am standing my ground and fighting for my religion, as stones are being pelted at us.”

Reacting sharply to Rane’s statement, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said, "Dogs bark, but the lion does not care. Rane asked to remove the police for 24 hours. I want to ask him what he would do in those 24 hours. If I had said the same thing, I would be in jail right now."

“ कुत्तों के भौंकने से शेरों को फ़रक नहीं पड़ता “:(waris pathan ) सुनिए 👇





"According to SC guidelines, this is provocative speech but Maharashtra government will not take any action on it. The government wants to incite communal violence before Maharashtra elections,"Pathan said further.

This is not the first instance when Rane has delivered a hate speech. Earlier, on September 1, while speaking in support of Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj at the Sakal Hindu Samaj Andolan in Ahmednagar, he said that Hindus would enter mosques and kill Muslims one by one.

“If you speak against our Ramgiri Maharaj... they will say I spoke in Marathi, so I am threatening you in the language you understand. If you say anything against our Ramgiri Maharaj, we will come into your mosques and beat you up one by one. Keep this in mind.”

𝟮 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗠𝗟𝗔 𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗵𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 | Nitesh Rane took part in the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar and gave speeches on 2 different occasions in…



On the same day, two FIRs were registered against him for delivering inflammatory speeches on two separate occasions in Ahmednagar.

Amid the controversy over his hate speeches, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM has said that if Rane does not stop, he will take the matter to New Delhi.

However, Rane retorted, saying that Pawar can complain to whomever he wants, as Hindutva is non-negotiable. He further said that while he expects Pawar to complain about his speeches, he would also raise his voice and condemn those who threw stones at Ganesh processions.

As per reports, police arrested 15 people for allegedly pelting stones at a Ganesh festival procession in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on the final day of the festival. Three women and two men were injured in the incident in the Pundaliknagar area at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday.