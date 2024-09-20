Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video

Tensions in Bhiwandi erupted on Tuesday night and Wednesday | FPJ

Thane, Sep 20: The law and order situation is under control in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town, where two groups had clashed during the immersion of Ganesh idols two days ago, said a senior police official on Friday.

According to police, the confrontation started after stones were reportedly hurled, triggering tension in the town and their intervention.

Mohan Dahikar, who replaced Dr Srikant Paropkari as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the area, said the situation is under control. Dr Paropakari has been transferred to the Thane police headquarters.

Communal tension has been going on in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi City for the past few days . Today I met Bhiwandi #DCP on this issue.

Listen to what he said about Ramgiri and NitishRana

AIMIM Byculla Ex –MLA @warispathan SB pic.twitter.com/eGdqjBtWpB — MD Taufique (@MTaufiqRaza) September 20, 2024

In a video message to the public, Dahikar said police will conduct an impartial probe and take action against those behind the incident. He also appealed to people not to believe in rumours.

Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre on Thursday had taken exception to the transfer of DCP Paropkari.

The incident where two Ganesh mandals or community groups fought over whose idol was to be immersed first was condemnable but the police handled the overall situation during the festival effectively, said the NCP (SP) MP.

The abrupt transfer of Dr Paropkari sent a wrong signal, Mhatre said in a statement, adding that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.