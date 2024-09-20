 Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video

Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video

Two groups had clashed during the immersion of Ganesh idols two days ago. According to police, the confrontation started after stones were reportedly hurled, triggering tension in Bhiwandi.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Tensions in Bhiwandi erupted on Tuesday night and Wednesday | FPJ

Thane, Sep 20: The law and order situation is under control in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town, where two groups had clashed during the immersion of Ganesh idols two days ago, said a senior police official on Friday.

According to police, the confrontation started after stones were reportedly hurled, triggering tension in the town and their intervention.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Communal Tension In Bhiwandi Intensifies; DCP Transferred
article-image

Mohan Dahikar, who replaced Dr Srikant Paropkari as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the area, said the situation is under control. Dr Paropakari has been transferred to the Thane police headquarters.

In a video message to the public, Dahikar said police will conduct an impartial probe and take action against those behind the incident. He also appealed to people not to believe in rumours.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video
Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video
Ami Trivedi QUITS Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav Show Last Minute, Return To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On Cards? (Exclusive)
Ami Trivedi QUITS Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav Show Last Minute, Return To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On Cards? (Exclusive)
Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Infra Soars 12% As Board Approves ₹3,014 Cr Fundraising, Hits 52-Week High
Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Infra Soars 12% As Board Approves ₹3,014 Cr Fundraising, Hits 52-Week High
Alia Bhatt Reveals Having Attention-Deficit Disorder, Body-Image Issues: 'I Always Struggle...'
Alia Bhatt Reveals Having Attention-Deficit Disorder, Body-Image Issues: 'I Always Struggle...'
Read Also
Maharashtra: Tension In Bhiwandi After Stone Thrown At Ganapati Visarjan Procession, Police...
article-image

Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre on Thursday had taken exception to the transfer of DCP Paropkari.

The incident where two Ganesh mandals or community groups fought over whose idol was to be immersed first was condemnable but the police handled the overall situation during the festival effectively, said the NCP (SP) MP.

The abrupt transfer of Dr Paropkari sent a wrong signal, Mhatre said in a statement, adding that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video

Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video

Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video

Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video

Sena UBT's Sushma Andhare Shares Video Of Pothole-Filled Road Slamming Dy CM Fadnavis; Netizens...

Sena UBT's Sushma Andhare Shares Video Of Pothole-Filled Road Slamming Dy CM Fadnavis; Netizens...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: PM Modi To Reach Wardha Today, Lay Foundation For Amravati Textile Park...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: PM Modi To Reach Wardha Today, Lay Foundation For Amravati Textile Park...

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Joins Congress

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Joins Congress