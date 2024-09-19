Maharashtra: Communal Tension In Bhiwandi Intensifies; DCP Transferred

Communal tensions in Bhiwandi | FPJ

Thane: A day after reports of communal tensions in Bhiwandi which erupted after the incident of stone pelting resulting to communal clashes during the Ganpati visarjan procession, the situation on Thursday has intensified. After Tuesday night’s incident, on Wednesday evening too a incident of violence occurred from Bhiwandi when two vehicles were damaged.

After the incidents of communal clashes, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shrikant Paropkari has been transferred on immediate effect. The residents had raised allegations against the DCP earlier too when a Ganpati idol was vandalised and 62 idols were destroyed.

As per police information, Mohan Dahikar as been given additional charge after Paropkari's transfer.

What Exactly Happened

On Tuesday night, the violence began after a couple of people threw stones at a Ganesh idol, damaging it near the Hindustani Mosque during the Ganpati immersion procession. Clashes between the two groups escalated into communal violence.

Joint Commissioner Of Police, Dnyaneshwar Chavan said that the traditional Ganpati immersion procession in Bhiwandi had started peacefully near Hindustani Mosque and was proceeding well. However, a stone was thrown, causing a dispute and some altercations.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd. Some policemen and protestors were also injured.

Violence On Wednesday too

Two vehicles, including an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle, were damaged by unidentified people in Bhiwandi on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at Shivaji Chowk in Bhiwandi. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan on Wednesday said, “We are filing an FIR against the crowd who damaged the vehicles parked on the road.”

The police said that the Shivaji Chowk area of Bhiwandi was cordoned off. The few shop owners closed their shops. Police also kept vigil on the notorious ones who were involved in this kind of incident.

The police added that three police personnel suffered injuries during Ganpati immersion on Wednesday night. A few people were also injured when the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd at Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi.