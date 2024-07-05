'Viral Video': Crowd Pushes Police Attempting To Help Fainting Woman During World Cup Celebrations

Mumbai police trying to save fainting woman during the victory parade | X

To celebrate India's victory in the Twenty20 World Cup, thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people flocked to Mumbai's Marine Drive on July 4. Children going missing, cars getting damaged, and fainting incidents have all been reported in the wake of the incident.

Historic Mumbai

Photos of Team India T20 World Cup Victory Parade Celebrations at Marine Drive Mumbai Jai Hind Jai Bharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/D9uB0YXa8y — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) July 4, 2024

The Viral Video

One such video is going viral on internet where a police man is seen trying to carry a fainting women to the curbs but is facing issues as the crowd keeps pushing him back.

Netizens React

People in the post's comment section seem highly frustrated and find no poiint having such celebrations while some are blaming lack of crowd management.

Nothing could be more shameless than this fact that the nation's development is mostly rely on thriving of Cricket, Politics and Bollywood. Young people must identify this nexus and question the authority. When people are blind, prosperity is farsight. — Harshad Ramesh Suman (@harshk_9688) July 5, 2024

At the working hour/day there is so much rush or People coming to attend taking half day leave or there are unemployed.

Poor law and order.

In the victory parade so much rush one should stand aside and enjoy the moment.

Taking their life at risk.#MumbaiCelebrates #victoryprade — Dharmendra Devar 🇮🇳 (@kopridharmu) July 4, 2024

Idk I don't find anything wrong here , firstly you shouldn't have gone there if you couldn't handle such a huge crowd .



Secondly even if someone needs medical help how would it be easy to take that person out when such a large number of people are there



No one's at fault — Raj🐺 (@the__choosenone) July 5, 2024