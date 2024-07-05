'Viral Video': Crowd Pushes Police Attempting To Help Fainting Woman During World Cup Celebrations

To celebrate India's victory in the Twenty20 World Cup, thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people flocked to Mumbai's Marine Drive on July 4. Children going missing, cars getting damaged, and fainting incidents have all been reported in the wake of the incident.
The Viral Video
One such video is going viral on internet where a police man is seen trying to carry a fainting women to the curbs but is facing issues as the crowd keeps pushing him back.
Netizens React
People in the post's comment section seem highly frustrated and find no poiint having such celebrations while some are blaming lack of crowd management.