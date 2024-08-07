Video: 40-Yr-Old Man Attacked With Swords & Rods In Thane's Rabodi; 5 Booked

Thane: The Rabodi police filed a case against five people for allegedly attacking a 40-year-old man using a sword, knife, and wooden stick over petty issues in the Rabodi area of Thane. They were terrorizing the people of the area and shop owners in the locality, causing them to shut their shops and flee the scene. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. In the footage, four to five people were seen using a sword to terrorize the people's and shopkeeper in the area.

The five accused have been identified as Arif Shaikh, 28, Khwaja Shaikh, 24, Adil Shaikh, 25, Javed Shaikh, 38, and Rahul Yadav, 25, all residents of Thane. A complaint was filed by Wasim Qureshi at Rabodi police station.

VIDEO | Swords Brandished, Shops Vandalised By Goons In Thane's Rabodi; Case Filed#Thane pic.twitter.com/0JSqomtlv0 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 7, 2024

Details On The Incident

On August 8, at about 5:30 PM, in Janta Bakeri locality in Rabodi area, Qureshi was with his brother and had a conversation. Arif and Khwaja, the accused, came and abused Qureshi. Later, Qureshi and his brother left the spot. Meanwhile, three other accused arrived at the locality armed with a sword, knife, and a wooden stick.

They assaulted Qureshi in an attempt to kill him. They stabbed Qureshi, causing injuries to his chest, face, and hand, and threatened to kill him. They also warned people that they would be killed if they intervened. The people got scared and fled from the spot, closing their shops. Qureshi's brother alerted friends and family members, who rushed to the spot. Qureshi was taken to a nearby private hospital where treatment is currently underway.

Case Filed Under Several Sections Of BNS

A case was registered under sections 109, 118(1), 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191, 191(1), 191(2), 191(3), 351(3), 37(1), 135 of Bhartiya Nayan Sanhita.