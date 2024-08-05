Thane Accident: 3 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree In Tokawade, Murbad | Representational Image

Mumbai: Three people were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a tree on Sunday around 8.30pm in Tokawade, Murbad. The six people were heading to Bhimashankar for darshan.

The deceased were identified as Narendra Mhatre, 34, Pratik Choraghe, 30, and Ashwin Bhoir, 28. The injured are Shivaji Ghadage, 35, Vaibhav Kumawat, 24, and Akshay Ghadage, 25. All are residents of Kalyan Taluka in Thane.

According to the Tokawade police, the group was traveling in an Ertiga car from Kalyan to Bhimashankar temple for the first day of Shravan. The car lost control in Tokawade and collided with a tree.

Bystanders alerted local police, and the victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Three were pronounced dead upon arrival, while the injured suffered leg and hand fractures and are under medical observation.

Assistant police inspector Dinkar Chakore said, “We learned that the deceased, Mhatre, was a local contractor in Kalyan, and the other two deceased worked at Mhatre's site. The bodies were handed over to their families for final rites after the post-mortem.”