Video: Ruckus After Mumbai’s Cafe Mondegar Refuses To Serve Food To Customers With Holi Colours; Netizens React

South Bombay area hosts a variety of restaurants that give a sense of what Mumbai used to look like years and years ago. People visit these restaurants for varied reasons from enjoying the food, for celebrations some just visit these artistic restaurants to just enjoy the ambience. March 25th being Holi, one of the biggest festivals in India, restaurants were extremely busy across the city. Needless to say, Holi often brings in happiness along with some controversies.

A group of Mumbaikars who was playing Holi on Monday, wished to have food in Cafe Mondegar of South Bombay, however according to them, they were denied entry to the restaurant allegedly because they were wearing clothes stained with Holi colours. One of them took to X and posted a video which shows how they did not take the restaurant's behaviour lying down. Massive ruckus was seen, the customers were also seen using strong and abusive language in the video, while the restaurant staff was seen explaining that while others were trying to enjoy their meals, they couldn't allow customers with clothes stained of Holi colours in their restaurant while fresh food was being served.

Watch the video here (Warning: Strong and abusive language used)

Cafe Mondegar, a 'posh' cafe in South Mumbai, refused to serve Hindus wearing light Holi colours, while foreigners wearing similar colours were reportedly allowed, Ye converted chadar father ko sudharna padega pic.twitter.com/WtF4kIuokc — VIVEK YADAV (@VIVEKYA30874196) March 25, 2024

Here's a picture of the post that was originally put on X by @Wildontheright.

X

An X user responded to the video claiming that only a Hindu family was stopped from entering the restaurant while international customers were sitting with similar clothes having holi colour stains on their clothes.

@MumbaiPolice about time action is taken against #Cafemondegar for their actions..allowing foreigners played Holi and locals not allowed..might as well shut down the restaurant.. https://t.co/aTeqIkDVKQ — Nikhil C (@imbevda) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, several netizens also reacted siding the hotel staff denying any wrong doing on the restaurant manager's part. Several netizens said that the restaurant owner had all the right to refuse entry to anyone if the rules were clearly mentioned outside and also some netizens believe that its quite normal to stop people to enter with clothes stained with Holi colours to protect the furniture and floor from being soiled especially when food is being served.

It is not like a Restaurant selectively targeted Sagar @wildontheright! #CafeMondegar has a dress code they apply to EVERYONE uniformly!



If he didn't like it, he should go elsewhere!



But Sagar had other ideas! Chalo panga karte hain & Badhao followers! 🙄



CASTE PRIVILEGE! — 𝕂𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕙𝕚 𝔹𝕦𝕒 📎 (@KaleshiBua) March 25, 2024

You did right #cafemondegar ... why should they'd be allowed to come in n mess your floors n chairs and then make an issue about it n construe false stories . https://t.co/rz5TL3Dg7C — @womanofgrit (@womanofgrit) March 25, 2024

The user named Sagar (@Wildontheright) who had originally posted the video sharing his experience at the restaurant deleted the video a while after he posted it. Free Press Journal tried to seek his reaction and clarification on whether there was a bias in the approach of the restaurant in favour of their international customers. However, the user refused to respond.

Free Press Journal also tried to reach out to the restaurant but could not have a response from the Restaurant staff.

History of Cafe Mondegar

Cafe Mondegar is situated in the Metro House in Colaba Causeway, 450 meters North-West of Gateway of India, 200 meters North-East of Leopold Cafe and 400 meters South of Elphinstone College in Mumbai.

Cafe Mondegar is a popular landmark and touristic attraction of Mumbai. Famous Indian cartoonist and painter Mario Miranda painted murals or his cartoons on all inner walls and entrance ceiling of the restaurant. Cafe Mondegar was started in 1932 by Iranian Zoroastrians or also known as Parsis as an Irani cafe. The current building (Metro House), then housed a hotel called Apollo Hotel and the café was started in the reception area of the hotel. By the mid 20th century, the cafe introduced a jukebox which was the first in Mumbai and was simultaneously converted into a restaurant. By the 1990s, Cafe Mondegar was refurbished, Mario Miranda's murals were painted on the walls & ceiling, and the restaurant was converted into a bar. The Cafe is owned by Yazdegardi family.