Video: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Shree Kalaram Mandir In Nashik

PM MODI OFFERS PRAYERS AT KALARAM MANDIR IN NASHIK | ANI

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday. PM Modi joined the puja ceremonies and also attended the epic narrative recitation of the Ramayana, specifically the 'Yudh Kanda' segment, which depicts Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya at the Mandir Sansthan.



There was a remarkable confluence of tradition and technology as the recitation was done in Marathi and the Prime Minister listened to the Hindi version through AI translation. The Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Nashik on his birth anniversary. Shree Kalaram Mandir is situated in the Panchavati area of Nashik along the banks of Godavari.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/mADzM7rYpq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Panchavati occupies important place in Ramayana

Among the places associated with the Ramayana, Panchavati occupies a special place, as several important events of the Ramayana took place here.

Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman spent a few years in the Dandakaranya forest, which is situated in the Panchavati region.

PM Modi's visit to the Shree Kalaram temple comes days ahead of the grand 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and address the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik.



Later he is slated to inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for an underground road tunnel connecting the Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

Several projects to be unveiled

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive, according to a government release. The Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore, will provide a drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh people.



During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000 crore railway projects to the nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran.

Major railway projects to be inaugurated

The Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar. During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000 crore railway projects to the nation.

The Prime Minister will also launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development.