VIDEO: PETA India Granted Interim Custody Of 2 Rams Seized From Illegal Fight Near Bandra Terminus

Court grants interim custody of rams seized from illegal fight in Bandra to PETA India | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered an offence against two unknown individuals who had organised an illegal ram fight near Bandra Terminus. The interim custody of both the rams was given to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India by a judicial magistrate after the animal welfare organisation argued that the animals should not be returned to the accused owners.

Complaint Leads to FIR

On July 31, PETA India received a complaint from a woman who alleged that two men had organised an illegal ram fight near Dhakka Mosque close to Bandra Terminus railway station. Based on the videos received from the complainant, the animal welfare organisation filed a complaint with Nirmal Nagar police, which registered a first information report against two unknown men under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and prevention of cruelty to animals act.

Rams Seized and Sent for Medical Care

Within two days, the police traced the owner of the animals and seized both the rams used in the fight. The animals were then transported to the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel for medical examination, veterinary care, and safekeeping pending a court decision on their interim custody. Following the FIR and seizure, PETA India filed an application seeking interim custody of the animals.

Court Grants Custody to PETA India

On August 26, the 32nd judicial magistrate first class court in Bandra granted interim custody of both rams to PETA India. Advocate Jay Gupta had made detailed submissions in support of PETA India’s argument that the rams should be sent to a reputed animal sanctuary for rehabilitation instead of being returned to the accused owners, who are likely to abuse them again.

The organisation had also urged a monthly compensation of Rs3,600 along with care and maintenance cost from the accused owners which was not approved by the court as both the accused owners failed to remain present for the hearing.

PETA Welcomes Court Decision

Saloni Sakaria, PETA India’s lead cruelty response coordinator, said, “Spectacles in which animals are forced to fight are cruel, violent, and illegal. PETA India is deeply grateful to Nirmal Nagar police station and hon’ble judicial magistrate S. S. Parkhi for recognising the suffering of the rams and for sending a message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.”

Cruelty of Ram Fighting

Ram fighting involves pitting two male sheep against each other in a violent and often bloody confrontation. The animals are hit and goaded into fighting until one is deemed the winner. This practice subjects them to significant physical and psychological harm, including injuries such as fractures, puncture wounds, and severe stress, said PETA India.

Supreme Court Ban on Animal Fights

It added that the prevention of cruelty to animals act 1960 prohibits inciting animals to fight with each other. In a landmark judgment in 2014, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of the petitioners, PETA India, and the government advisory body, the Animal Welfare Board of India, establishing that bullfighting, dogfighting, and any other staged fights between animals, including between humans and other animals, for entertainment, must end.

