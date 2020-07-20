Video of Mumbai cop getting warm welcome from his pet dog goes viral, netizens laud their bond

In the video, a Mumbai police official can be seen handing over his belongings to the person holding the camera as his dog enthusiastically leaps at him. Later, as the cop moves ahead the dog tries to play with him.

The video has garnered more than 27,000 likes. While, some netizens lauded the bond between the dog and cop, while others saluted the COVID-19 warrior for doing his duty despite the risks.

On netizen wrote, “Salute to you sir how happy your dog is". While another user wrote, "Lovely well done @mumbaipolice hopefully others will also show compassion to animals."

Meanwhile, As many as 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 3,10,455. "258 deaths and 3,906 patients were discharged in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases include 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths," the State health department said. Mumbai reported 1,046 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,01,224 and 5,711 deaths.