VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Raj Thackeray's Residence For Ganpati Darshan

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who visited MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence on the occasion of Ganesh festival on Wednesday said that the government has respected people's sentiments by giving a blanket permission of five years for the Ganesh mandals and lashed out at the opposition for criticising the decision.

The chief minister's to Raj Thackeray's residence raised eyebrows and led to speculations about political realignment. However, while speaking to the media. CM Shide put to rest all the speculations and said that it was a purely personal visit and that no political discussion took place.

"Raj Thackeray invites me, I invite him. We visit each-other's places on such festive occasions. These are moments when we don't discuss politics," Shinde said while interacting with media after his visit to Thackersy' residence at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

"I came here for the Ganpati Bappa's Darshan. We prayed to the Ganpati Bappa for good rains. Fortunately he has listened to us and there are reports of good rains from across the state," Shinde said.

The chief minister also lashed out at the opposition for criticizing his decision of five years' blanket permission to Ganeshotsav Mandals. "We need to preserve our festivals and traditions. We need to advance them. We made the decision with this intension. But, some people are criticizing it. I wish Ganpati Bappa give them some intellect to understand the things," he said.

"They began with criticising PM Modi and now have started speaking against the nation. They criticized the Chandrayan-3 mission, they demanded proofs when our army carried out missions across international border, they criticize the nation when they go abroad. The god should give them some intellect to see the things in right perspective," Shinde added.

