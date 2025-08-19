VIDEO: 'Historic Sword Of Raghuji Bhonsle Connects Youth With Maharashtra’s Glorious History,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis unveils the historic sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle at P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, highlighting Maharashtra’s rich heritage | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the historic sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle has played a significant role in connecting the younger generation with history.

“Through this sword, we have reconnected with our glorious past. As it reaches Nagpur and other parts of the state, it will remind the youth of how Hindavi Swarajya expanded,” he stated at a grand ceremony held today.

Grand Ceremony at P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy

The event, organized at the P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Prabhadevi, marked the official unveiling and exhibition of the legendary sword in the presence of CM Fadnavis. The program was also attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Mudhoji Raje Bhonsle, along with a large gathering of citizens.

🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनके करकमलों से 'सेनासाहिबसुभा श्रीमंत राजे रघुजी भोसले इनके ऐतिहासिक तलवार के प्रदर्शन' का उदघाटन व लोकार्पण। इस अवसर पर मंत्री एड. आशिष शेलार, श्रीमंत राजे रघुजी भोसले इनके वंशज श्रीमंत राजे मुधोजी भोसले, विधायक राणाजगजितसिंह पाटील, विधायक डॉ. संजय… pic.twitter.com/JnieGa5KjJ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 18, 2025

CM Highlights Valor of Bhonsle Dynasty

Highlighting the valorous legacy of the Bhonsle dynasty of Nagpur, CM Fadnavis said, “It is necessary to take this proud history to as many people as possible. UNESCO’s recognition of 12 forts, the return of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Wagh Nakh’, and other such heritage symbols have allowed us to reconnect with history. Efforts to bring back relics and treasures of the Maratha Empire will continue. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, thousands of historical artifacts have been restored to India, and Maharashtra will also reclaim its legacy.”

The Historic Sword Returns to Maharashtra, Reviving the Legacy of Our Glorious History!



Dedicated and inaugurated the Exhibition of the Historic Sword of Senasahibsubha Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle in Mumbai today.



This sword is not just an artifact; it is a living connection… https://t.co/cdHieZiQaw pic.twitter.com/ey53yg3sPo — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 18, 2025

Cultural Affairs Minister Calls Sword a Symbol of Swarajya

Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, speaking on the occasion, called the sword a symbol of Swarajya that will inspire generations to come. “This is not merely an object but a testimony to our valor and the grandeur of the Maratha Empire looted during British rule. Raghuji Raje Bhonsle, following the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, expanded the Maratha Empire from Bengal to Odisha and Telangana. Bringing back this sword is not just the return of valor but a cultural rebirth,” he said emotionally.

Initiatives Highlight Maharashtra’s Cultural Legacy

Shelar further added that initiatives like securing global heritage status for forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and reclaiming historic treasures reflect the true spirit of ‘Virasat Se Vikas Tak’ (from heritage to development). “Our commitment is to carry Maharashtra’s cultural legacy, valor, and festivals like Ganeshotsav to the global stage,” he emphasized.

Descendant’s Tribute and Book Release

On the occasion, Mudhoji Raje Bhonsle, descendant of Raghuji Raje Bhonsle, also expressed his sentiments, while CM Fadnavis released the book ‘Marathyacha Darara’ (The Pride of the Marathas).