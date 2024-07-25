Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh' Triumph Over Afzal Khan To Be Celebrated With 18-Foot Statue At Pratapgad Fort

Mumbai: Days after the Maharashtra government brought back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'wagh nakh' (tiger claws) from London's Victoria and Albert Museum for three years and put it on display at Satara, it announced on Wednesday that an 18-foot statute of the Maratha warrior king showing how he tore open Afzal Khan's belly with the tiger claws will be installed at the base of iconic Pratapgad Fort in the district.

Afzal Khan was a 16th-century commander of the Adil Shahi dynasty, who was killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Statement Of Minister Of Skill Development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha

“The statue will be unveiled within a month as the work is now in the final stages. It will be a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's bravery,” said Minister of Skill Development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

He was speaking on the occasion of Shiv Pratap Day, which is celebrated every year at the Pratapgad Fort to mark Afzal Khan's killing by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.