Maharashtra: Shivaji's Iconic 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives From London For Exhibition In Satara |

Mumbai: Wagh nakh (Tiger claw) which King Shivaji used for the Killing of Afzal Khan, finally landed at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday, After verification by the customs department, it was brought to Satara district for the exhibition in Police protection.

Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had promised to citizens of Maharashtra that wagh nakh of Shivaji Maharaj will be brought from the Victoria Albert Museum, London. He made several attempts for it and finally it was brought to India for three years. Wagh Nakh will be kept in museum at Satara for ten months.

Historian and followers of Shivaji Maharaj can have a look of Wagh Nakh from July 19. Government has organised exhibition of weapons used during the Shivaji Maharaj era at Satara on July 19. Wagh Nakh will also be kept their for people. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the exhibition. DCM Devendra Fadanvis, Ajit Pawar and Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will remain present with him. At that time announcement of Pratapgarh Development Corporation will be done.

According to Mungantiwar, the said waghnakha will be kept in the exhibition at four site. i.e. Satara, Mumbai, Nagpur and Kolhapur. Shivaji Maharaj is great King of Maharashtra who fought for the motherland. His courageous stories are still popular among the people of Maharashtra. One of them is killing of Adilshah general Afzal Khan.

Shivaji killed him with the Wagh Nakh below the Fort Pratapgarh in Satara. Britishers had taken away that wagh nakh to London during its regime, considering its historical importance among people of Maharashtra. Now, Mahyuti government has decided to bring it for the exhibition in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, One historian named Indrajit Sawant had conducted a press conference in Pune and alleged that 'Waghnakh' which are at the London museum are not the original 'Waghnakh' of King Shivaji. But Mungantiwar made a statement in the assembly that Wagh Nakh are original and produced evidence in support of it.

Mungantiwar informed the State Assembly that his department communicated with the Prime Minister of India and Prime Minister of England as well as Victoria Albert Albert museum management. He also informed that a small box was made by the Britishers to keep the wagh nakh safely in the museum. Even, exhibition were conducted twice at London during 1875 and 1895. news articles were published in the newspapers like Peerson weekly and Dandi Courier at that time.