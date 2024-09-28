Video: Aaditya Thackeray’s Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats In Mumbai University Senate Elections; Big Blow To BJP-Backed ABVP

Aaditya Thackeray's Yuva Sena wins all 10 seats at Mumbai University senate | IANS video screengrabs

Mumbai: In the much-talked-about lately, the Mumbai University's senate elections' results were out on Friday late night and Yuva Sena- led by Aaditya Thackeray had a clean sweep winning all ten seats, defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, who is the President of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, on Saturday had a grand celebrations at Matoshree-his residence in Bandra. “Once again! 10 on 10 it is! We have not only repeated but bettered our performance at the Mumbai University Graduate Senate elections. 100 per cent strike rate. From here we start the election victory stream,” the Worli MLA posted on X.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Celebrations underway at Matoshree after Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena wins senate polls of Mumbai University pic.twitter.com/RFYqZFQDje — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

The 10 out of 10 seat win has reaffirmed Yuva Sena’s stronghold on the senate, which they have maintained for over a decade now. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s win at the senate ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections is a big blow to BJP-backed and RSS affiliated ABVP.

Bandra, Mumbai: Yuva Sena wins the Mumbai University Senate elections



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "We have initiated the path to victory. All thanks to the dedicated Shiv Sainiks..." pic.twitter.com/RtAUvxQ4nH — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2024

After a delay of over two years, many disputes and a legal battle, election for ten seats was held on September 24 following a Bombay High Court directive. The votes counting took place on Friday at a Convocation Hall in Mumbai University’s Fort campus.

Yuva Sena on Saturday had a grand victory celebrations after their clean sweep against the ABVP's student wing. The celebrations were seen across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – the jurisdiction of the varsity through its 850-plus affiliated colleges. Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas Thackeray and nephew Varun Sardesai also joined the celebrations.

A total of 28 candidates from various students’ wings of mainstream political parties were in the fray to attract the 13,406 graduate voters in the September 24 elections. The poll saw a turnout of 55 per cent.

The eight Yuva Sena leaders who won in senate elections included Pradeep Sawant, Alpesh Bhoir, Milind Satam, Mayur Panchal, Sneha Gawli, Sheetal Devrukhkar Sheth, Dhanraj Kohchade and Shashikant Zore.