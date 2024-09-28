 Video: Aaditya Thackeray’s Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats In Mumbai University Senate Elections; Big Blow To BJP-Backed ABVP
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideo: Aaditya Thackeray’s Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats In Mumbai University Senate Elections; Big Blow To BJP-Backed ABVP

Video: Aaditya Thackeray’s Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats In Mumbai University Senate Elections; Big Blow To BJP-Backed ABVP

The Youth wing of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Yuva Sena led by Aaditya Thackeray had a clean sweep in the Mumbai Senate elections, defeating ABVP. Having a grand celebration on Saturday, "From here we start the election victory stream,” Thackeray said ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The win is seen as a big blow to BJP.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Aaditya Thackeray's Yuva Sena wins all 10 seats at Mumbai University senate | IANS video screengrabs

Mumbai: In the much-talked-about lately, the Mumbai University's senate elections' results were out on Friday late night and Yuva Sena- led by Aaditya Thackeray had a clean sweep winning all ten seats, defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, who is the President of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, on Saturday had a grand celebrations at Matoshree-his residence in Bandra. “Once again! 10 on 10 it is! We have not only repeated but bettered our performance at the Mumbai University Graduate Senate elections. 100 per cent strike rate. From here we start the election victory stream,” the Worli MLA posted on X.

The 10 out of 10 seat win has reaffirmed Yuva Sena’s stronghold on the senate, which they have maintained for over a decade now. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s win at the senate ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections is a big blow to BJP-backed and RSS affiliated ABVP.

After a delay of over two years, many disputes and a legal battle, election for ten seats was held on September 24 following a Bombay High Court directive. The votes counting took place on Friday at a Convocation Hall in Mumbai University’s Fort campus.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party To Hold Protest Today As Administration Ramps Up Security, Gears For Stronger Crackdown
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party To Hold Protest Today As Administration Ramps Up Security, Gears For Stronger Crackdown
UGC NET June Results 2024 OUT Soon; Check On NTA's Website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET June Results 2024 OUT Soon; Check On NTA's Website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Myanmar's Navy Seizes 1.478 Million Stimulant Tablets Valued At $1.04 Million
Myanmar's Navy Seizes 1.478 Million Stimulant Tablets Valued At $1.04 Million
BSE And NSE Revamp Transaction Fees: Here Are The Key Changes Starting October 1, That Will Impact Your Trading Costs
BSE And NSE Revamp Transaction Fees: Here Are The Key Changes Starting October 1, That Will Impact Your Trading Costs

Yuva Sena on Saturday had a grand victory celebrations after their clean sweep against the ABVP's student wing. The celebrations were seen across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – the jurisdiction of the varsity through its 850-plus affiliated colleges. Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas Thackeray and nephew Varun Sardesai also joined the celebrations.

Read Also
Mumbai University Senate Elections: ABVP Secretary Moves Bombay HC; Seeks Disqualification of Yuva...
article-image

A total of 28 candidates from various students’ wings of mainstream political parties were in the fray to attract the 13,406 graduate voters in the September 24 elections. The poll saw a turnout of 55 per cent.

The eight Yuva Sena leaders who won in senate elections included Pradeep Sawant, Alpesh Bhoir, Milind Satam, Mayur Panchal, Sneha Gawli, Sheetal Devrukhkar Sheth, Dhanraj Kohchade and Shashikant Zore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Aaditya Thackeray’s Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats In Mumbai University Senate Elections; Big...

Video: Aaditya Thackeray’s Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats In Mumbai University Senate Elections; Big...

India Post Releases Special Covers For Bloomingdales Pre-Primary And Jasudben ML School

India Post Releases Special Covers For Bloomingdales Pre-Primary And Jasudben ML School

Ex-BJP MP Sanjay Kaka Patil Assaults NCP-SP Leader in Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal; RR Patil’s Son...

Ex-BJP MP Sanjay Kaka Patil Assaults NCP-SP Leader in Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal; RR Patil’s Son...

Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Evonik India Award Scholarships Worth ₹32 Lakhs To 27 female...

Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Evonik India Award Scholarships Worth ₹32 Lakhs To 27 female...

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Probe Into 'Black-Marketing' Of Tickets

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Probe Into 'Black-Marketing' Of Tickets