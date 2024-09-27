 Mumbai University Senate Elections: ABVP Secretary Moves Bombay HC; Seeks Disqualification of Yuva Sena Candidate Over Polling Violation
Mumbai University Senate election results are expected today, with five Yuva Sena candidates currently leading. Police have been stationed to ensure peaceful proceedings.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University's senate election results are expected today, September 27, 2024. To guarantee peaceful election results, Mumbai Police personnel have also been stationed at the counting centre.

Amidst this, ABVP State Secretary Sankalp Phaldesai has filed a court motion to disqualify Yuva Sena's Vashi candidate, Alpesh Bhoir, alleging that Bhoir appointed a supporter as a polling agent, which is against the rules.

The issue was reportedly brought to the attention of the Chief Election Officer, and the "impersonator fled after being caught." A writ petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court regarding this matter by the ABVP.

With counting still in progress, five Yuva Sena candidates are currently in the lead, according to Midday.

Polling Details

On September 24, 2024, Mumbai University held the senate elections for 10 seats. The Mumbai University Senate Election took place this year, following an extended break. The polling was delayed for a number of reasons during the previous two years. On election day, there was a 55% overall response.

article-image

The Mumbai University senate, which includes representatives from the faculty, administration, registered graduates, students' council, and principals, is the highest elected decision-making body and is in charge of approving the university's budget, which makes this election extremely important.

The Yuva Sena, which is supported by Aditya Thackeray, and the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarti Parishad, the student branch of the BJP, are the main contenders for the seats. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is opposing the status quo, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is looking to expand its influence, according to Times Now.

