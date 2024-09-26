Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Against Postponement Of Mumbai University Senate Elections; Vote Counting Scheduled For Friday

Bombay HC dismisses plea against Senate election delay; vote counting set for Friday | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of the petition that had challenged the government’s decision to postpone the Senate elections, which were to be held on September 22. Court noted that the elections were held and the counting of votes will take place on Friday.

A bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil disposed of the petition noting that the Mumbai University already held the elections on September 22. It also recorded the statement of University counsel Anil Sakhare that the counting of votes would be held on Friday, September 27.

Three aspiring candidates – Milind Satam, Shashikant Zore, and Pradeep Sawant – had filed a petition challenging the government's decision to indefinitely postpone the elections, which were to be held on September 20.

The government circular had not only delayed the elections but also appointed a One-Member Enquiry Committee, chaired by retired High Court Justice KL Wadne, to investigate the concerns raised by former students of IIT Powai and the Institute of Chemical Technology.