Bombay High Court Extends Interim Order, Economist Ajit Ranade Remains VC Of Gokhale Institute Until October 7

Bombay High Court extends Dr Ajit Ranade's tenure as VC of Gokhale Institute until October 7 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday continued its interim order and said that the termination order of economist and political analyst Dr Ajit Ranade as the Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune will not be brought into effect till October 7.

The court, however, clarified that the senior-most professor Deepak Shah of the institute, who is given executive powers and assigned to handle daily administrative functions following Ranade’s termination, can continue to discharge the duties while the economist will remain as VC till the next date of hearing.

The HC was hearing a petition by Ranade challenging his September 14 termination order by the university. Pending hearing in the petition, Ranade had sought interim stay on termination.

Chancellor Bibek Debroy had issued termination order to Ranade after a fact-finding committee found that his candidature does not conform to the established norms set forth by the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC). Earlier, on September 14, the Chancellor had made a statement that Ranade would be allowed to continue as VC for seven days.

On September 18, as the regular bench having the assignment was not available to hear the plea, a bench of Justices MS Sonak and Kamal Khata passed an interim order stating that Ranade’s termination shall not be given effect till September 26.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Devang Vyas, appearing for the university, infomed the bench that after Ranade’s termination, administrative functions of the university was given to its senior most professor. However, on account of the interim order, Saha was facing some difficulties in carrying out day-to-day functions which was affecting the functioning of the institute. He urged the court to permit Saha to continue with administrative functions.

Ranade’s advocate Mihir Desai agreed saying that they did not want to come in the way of functioning of the university.

We clarify that nothing in the statement / ad interim order was intended to produce this result. It simply meant that the petitioner continues as VC, but senior-most professor can continue with day to day functions so that functioning of the university is not hampered in any manner,” the bench clarified.

Read Also Bombay High Court To Hear PIL Challenging Pressure Cooker Scam Involving BMC And MLA Dilip Lande;...

Justice Sonak remarked that the regular bench having the assignment to hear the matter is scheduled to resume on October 4. Vyas agreed to extend the Chancellor’s statement, after which the bench continued its interim order till October 7, and kept the plea for hearing on October 4.