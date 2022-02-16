Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passes away due to OSA; here's all you need to know about the disorder

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69, had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2021.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at 11:45 pm on Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

"Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm," he said in the statement.

The statement continued, "He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since the last one year. He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare Hospital under treatment and recovered on all occasions."

What is obstrctive sleep apnea (OSA)?

According to WebMD, Sleep apnea is a disorder in which a person's breathing repeatedly stops for 10 seconds or more during sleep.

The disorder leads to a low amount of oxygen in the blood and can briefly awaken sleepers throughout the night.

There are several types of sleep apnea, but Obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA, which Lahiri was suffering from, is the most common type.

OSA adversely affects the mechanics of a person's breathing. It occurs when one's throat muscles intermittently relax and block the airway during sleep, momentarily cutting off the breathing. Due to the disorder, the normal flow of air from the mouth and nose into the lungs is repeatedly stopped throughout the night.

Periods when breathing stops completely are called apnea or apneic episodes.

Causes

In adults, excess weight and obesity are the most common causes of obstructive sleep apnea.

Over 50% of people with obstructive sleep apnea are either 'Overweight,' with a body mass index (BMI) of 25-29.9 or 'Obese,' with a BMI of 30.0 or above.

Moreover, men with a neck circumference of more than 17 inches and women with a neck circumference above 15 inches are at a much higher risk of suffering from OSA.

Symptoms

Loud snoring, gasping, choking, experiencing interruptions while breathing, are common symptoms of OSA.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:58 AM IST