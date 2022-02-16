‘My father was ahead of his time, he wore sunglasses to a party at night’, says Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. He was 69.

Bappi is survived by his wife Chitrani, son Bappa, and daughter Rema Lahiri.

In an earlier interview with The Free Press Journal, Bappa Lahiri recalled how his father, who was ahead of his time, wore sunglasses to a party at night in the 80s.

The world knows Bappi Lahiri as the iconic singer and music composer with shades and bling that make for his signature look.

Bappa looked back the time when people would criticise his father’s choice of couture and style. “As a child, I would think why my friends were talking about him, his clothes. Today, when I look back, he has made his mark. I see a lot of people dress up like him; many sport gold chains and sunglasses. I always knew my father was someone special and I’m really proud of him,” he said.

Bappa, who assisted his dad for more than 15 years added, “I don’t think I can be what he is. I can't even put a dot on it or the things that he has done. Obviously, you cannot compare. I have studied and programmed his music. If he would do the songs, I’d do the background score for the films that he did in mid-2000. I always say music comes from your heart, it’s something that you feel rather than make. The songs that I’ve done sound different than that of dad's. But at the same time, I’ve learnt a lot from him. When you compose a piece of music, your approach is always different. My first inspiration and how I got into music is from him.”

When asked if he feels any pressure of carrying forward his father’s legacy, Bappa asserted, “I am his son; his legacy are his songs. People celebrate that and I cannot change it. I will simply breathe air into it and take it further.”

Bappi Lahiri has been credited with popularizing disco music in India. He is the maverick creator of songs like "I Am A Disco Dancer", "Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki", and “Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re" among others.

