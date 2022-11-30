Vedanta-Foxconn Controversy: 'MoU does not mean industries are coming,' Uday Samant slams Aaditya Thackeray

State Industries Minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Minister for Industries, Uday Samant held a press conference on Wednesday to allegedly clarify facts over the issue of huge business projects going out of the state. While speaking to the media, he announced that a committee will be formed to probe an investigation over the issue.

The controversy arose after Aaditya Thackeray criticised Uday Samant for the Vedanta-Foxconn project to go out of the state. It was announced in the second week of September that the Vedanta-Foxconn Project of Semiconductor worth Rs.1.5 lakh crore is being established in Gujarat.

The opposition is alleging that the project went to Gujarat due to lack of effort from the Shinde-Fadnavis government. But, the present government has blamed the previous government.

Samant slams Aaditya Thackeray over past criticism

Samant said, the MoU does not mean that industries are coming to the state. In case of Vedanta, there was no MoU. No signs over any document were found. Explaining that its record was not even in MID, Samant has replied to Aaditya Thackeray, who accused him and the ruling government.

He also informed that the industrial sector has gained strength after the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to par.

"Maharashtra is going backwards because of one man's monstrous ambitions. I have never seen Uday Samant working as Industries Minister. The state government has kept him out of this entire process. Why are those who are not related to this department answering to us. I've challenged the unconstitutional Chief Minister to sit with me on a dedicated platform and have a debate over the same," Aaditya Thackeray had said.