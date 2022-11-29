Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government launches Disability Welfare Department

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and DyCM Devendra Fadnavis | File

The Maharashtra government of Shinde Fadnavis established a separate Disability Welfare Department for the holistic development of the disabled. The department will be operational beginning December 3.

MLA Bacchu Kadu, giving more information about it, said that through this ministry, the disabled will get the benefit of welfare and development schemes, such as the Gadgebaba Gharkul Scheme. Apart from it, efforts will be made to provide jobs to the dumb and deaf in the private sector.

There will be separate centre for the disabled in each district

To quickly provide the benefits of government schemes to all the disabled, the state government will establish centres for disabled people in all the districts. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had had earlier mentioned that the centre will be established by using funds from Zilla Parishad, the municipal corporation, and local MLA. Through this medium, government will ensure to benefit disables with state and central schemes.

The government has set aside Rs 1130 crore in the current budget for the welfare of the disabled.

The amount of disabled pensions to go up

The state government has also asked the department to prepare a draft for incrementing the pension amount and making it equal to the scholarship for OBC students.

Doo-to-door survey of disabled

Like in Akola and Thane districts, the door-to-door survey of the disabled will be done. After collecting information about the disabled, and their eligiblity for schemes, they will be benefitted.