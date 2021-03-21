Vaze was reinstated by Param Bir Singh; resignation of Deshmukh not discussed yet: Sharad Pawar

Amidst the controversy erupted over the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the resignation of Deshmukh has not been discussed yet.

"No decision has been taken on seeking the resignation of Anil Deshmukh yet and it will be done by tomorrow after seeking the advice of CM Uddhav Thackeray," Pawar said while speaking to reporters today.

Speaking further, Pawar said that if an officer of the reputation of Julio Ribero works on the case, then the truth will come to the light.

Pawar also said that suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze was reinstated by Param Bir Singh when he was Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Talking about the MVA government and the ongoing controversy, Pawar said that the allegations by Param Bir Singh will not have any impact on the MVA government.

"When Param Bir Singh was transferred in Home Guard he made serious allegations but when he was Mumbai Police Commissioner, he never levelled such charges against home minister," Pawar added.

Pawar also said that CM Uddhav Thackray has full authority to order a probe in the matter. "This is a sensitive case and charges made against Home Minister and serious lapses were brought to notice," stated Pawar.