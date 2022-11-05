e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVaze apologises after misbehaviour with jail staff

Vaze apologises after misbehaviour with jail staff

He was annoyed as the jail staff could not take him for a hospital visit due to lack of escort staff. He is said to have made verbal threats in the situation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Vaze | Photo: Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai: Dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze has apologized before a special court after the court received a complaint from Taloja jail authorities regarding his misbehaviour towards its staff.

The court accepted his apology and no action ensued. Vaze was annoyed as the jail staff could not take him for a hospital visit due to lack of escort staff. He is said to have made verbal threats in the situation.

Vaze is facing charges of money laundering in a case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which his co-accused is former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

It is alleged that Deshmukh used Vaze to make illegal collections from resto bars in the city during the COVID-induced lockdown to let them operate during flexible timings and not face action from the police. The tainted money thus collected was allegedly laundered.

Read Also
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh’s ‘aide’ seeks bail, says Vaze’s statements unreliable
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole for rash driving in Cyrus Mistry death case

Mumbai updates: Case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole for rash driving in Cyrus Mistry death case

Mumbai: 3 held for posing as IT officials, duping Pune resident of Rs 20L by giving currency printed...

Mumbai: 3 held for posing as IT officials, duping Pune resident of Rs 20L by giving currency printed...

Thane matrimonial site fraud: Married man accused of duping a woman of Rs 13.6 lakh, raping another...

Thane matrimonial site fraud: Married man accused of duping a woman of Rs 13.6 lakh, raping another...

Navi Mumbai: Retired man loses Rs 59.8 lakhs in cyber fraud while investing in overseas company

Navi Mumbai: Retired man loses Rs 59.8 lakhs in cyber fraud while investing in overseas company

Maharashtra: State reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities; Mumbai leading with highest log of...

Maharashtra: State reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities; Mumbai leading with highest log of...