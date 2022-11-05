Vaze apologises after misbehaviour with jail staff

Sachin Vaze | Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: Dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze has apologized before a special court after the court received a complaint from Taloja jail authorities regarding his misbehaviour towards its staff.

The court accepted his apology and no action ensued. Vaze was annoyed as the jail staff could not take him for a hospital visit due to lack of escort staff. He is said to have made verbal threats in the situation.

Vaze is facing charges of money laundering in a case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which his co-accused is former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

It is alleged that Deshmukh used Vaze to make illegal collections from resto bars in the city during the COVID-induced lockdown to let them operate during flexible timings and not face action from the police. The tainted money thus collected was allegedly laundered.