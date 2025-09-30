Vashi Municipal Hospital Among Top Three In Maharashtra For Online Patient Registration via 'Aabha' App

Vashi Municipal Hospital has emerged as one of the top three hospitals in Maharashtra for online patient registrations under the Aabha app, part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The app allows patients to skip long queues for case paper registration, scan QR codes, and obtain tokens instantly, making hospital visits faster and more convenient.

High Adoption and Token Issuance

Since its launch, over 5.36 lakh tokens have been issued, with around 65% of patients now using the online facility. The initiative has also been implemented at Masaheb Minatai Thakre Hospital, Nerul, and Rajmata Jijau Hospital, Airoli, which are among the leading municipal hospitals in Maharashtra for digital registration.

How the App Works

Patients can download the Aabha app, scan the barcode at the hospital, and receive a token number for OPD consultations. Screens at the hospital display token numbers, assigned doctors, and room details, helping patients navigate the hospital efficiently.

Benefits of Digital Records

A major benefit of the app is the digital storage of medical records, which allows patients to access their complete health history anytime and enables doctors to provide faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatments.

Government Support and Encouragement

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, “This digital initiative is a boon for patients, saving them time and effort. We urge all citizens visiting Vashi Municipal Hospital and other NMMC hospitals to download the Aabha app and make full use of its facilities for a smooth, queue-free hospital experience.”