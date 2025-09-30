 Vashi Municipal Hospital Among Top Three In Maharashtra For Online Patient Registration via 'Aabha' App
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVashi Municipal Hospital Among Top Three In Maharashtra For Online Patient Registration via 'Aabha' App

Vashi Municipal Hospital Among Top Three In Maharashtra For Online Patient Registration via 'Aabha' App

Patients can download the Aabha app, scan the barcode at the hospital, and receive a token number for OPD consultations. Screens at the hospital display token numbers, assigned doctors, and room details, helping patients navigate the hospital efficiently.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:38 AM IST
article-image

Vashi Municipal Hospital has emerged as one of the top three hospitals in Maharashtra for online patient registrations under the Aabha app, part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The app allows patients to skip long queues for case paper registration, scan QR codes, and obtain tokens instantly, making hospital visits faster and more convenient.

High Adoption and Token Issuance

Since its launch, over 5.36 lakh tokens have been issued, with around 65% of patients now using the online facility. The initiative has also been implemented at Masaheb Minatai Thakre Hospital, Nerul, and Rajmata Jijau Hospital, Airoli, which are among the leading municipal hospitals in Maharashtra for digital registration.

How the App Works

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation
Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation
Mumbai Police Announces Traffic Diversions And No-Parking Zones Ahead Of Dussehra Melava At Shivaji Park; Check Full Details
Mumbai Police Announces Traffic Diversions And No-Parking Zones Ahead Of Dussehra Melava At Shivaji Park; Check Full Details
Spiritual Guru Sadhguru Gets Warm Welcome At San Siro Stadium, Receives Jersey From Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Check Pics
Spiritual Guru Sadhguru Gets Warm Welcome At San Siro Stadium, Receives Jersey From Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Check Pics
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Directs Upgrades At Mumbai’s HBT Trauma And Cooper Hospitals, Urges Early Opening Of Siddharth And Oshiwara Hospitals
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Directs Upgrades At Mumbai’s HBT Trauma And Cooper Hospitals, Urges Early Opening Of Siddharth And Oshiwara Hospitals

Patients can download the Aabha app, scan the barcode at the hospital, and receive a token number for OPD consultations. Screens at the hospital display token numbers, assigned doctors, and room details, helping patients navigate the hospital efficiently.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road-Washing Drive On 377 Roads Across City To Curb Winter Air Pollution
article-image

Benefits of Digital Records

A major benefit of the app is the digital storage of medical records, which allows patients to access their complete health history anytime and enables doctors to provide faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatments.

Government Support and Encouragement

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, “This digital initiative is a boon for patients, saving them time and effort. We urge all citizens visiting Vashi Municipal Hospital and other NMMC hospitals to download the Aabha app and make full use of its facilities for a smooth, queue-free hospital experience.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation

Maharashtra Allows Immediate Use Of District Funds For Flood Relief And Rehabilitation

Mumbai Police Announces Traffic Diversions And No-Parking Zones Ahead Of Dussehra Melava At Shivaji...

Mumbai Police Announces Traffic Diversions And No-Parking Zones Ahead Of Dussehra Melava At Shivaji...

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Directs Upgrades At Mumbai’s HBT Trauma And Cooper Hospitals, Urges...

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Directs Upgrades At Mumbai’s HBT Trauma And Cooper Hospitals, Urges...

Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri

Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Nullah In Dombivli During Navratri

Mahavitaran Felicitates Women Engineers And Staff For Dedication In High-Risk Electricity Supply...

Mahavitaran Felicitates Women Engineers And Staff For Dedication In High-Risk Electricity Supply...