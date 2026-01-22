 Vasai-Virar Mayor Seat Reserved For General Category
HomeMumbaiVasai-Virar Mayor Seat Reserved For General Category

Vasai-Virar Mayor Seat Reserved For General Category

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Mayor’s post has been reserved for the General (Open) category for the fourth consecutive term. BVA, which won 71 of 115 seats in recent elections, is set to select the next Mayor. The reservation drawing followed a rotation-based lottery chaired by the Minister of State (Urban Development), ensuring fair representation.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation | X - @vvcmc_official

Vasai-Virar: The reservation drawing process for the Mayoral post concluded on Thursday [January 22, 2026], announcing that the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Mayor's seat will be allocated to the General Category (Open) for the fourth consecutive term.

Lottery Draw Captures Attention
Immediately after the recent municipal elections, all attention was focused on the reservation lottery for the prestigious Mayor's seat. The process took place on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Minister of State (Urban Development). To ensure fair representation for all societal groups, a rotation method was used to draw the reservation.

Statewide Reservation Trends
Out of 29 municipal corporations statewide, the mayoral post was declared open for the general category in 17 corporations, including the VVCMC. The last reservation, declared before the 2019 elections for the term ending June 28, 2020, was reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Following that cycle, the current reservation naturally falls under the Open Category.

article-image

Election Results Shape Outcome
In the recently concluded elections for 115 seats, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) secured a clear majority with 71 seats, while the BJP won 43 seats. Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) and Congress secured one seat each. Given BVA's decisive majority, their candidate will once again occupy the Mayor's chair.

BVA’s Selection Speculation
The BVA has 43 elected corporators from the open category alone, making them eligible for the post. With a total of 71 corporators across all categories, the speculation is now intense: it remains a crucial question as to which lucky corporator BVA supremo Hitendra Thakur will select as the next Mayor of Vasai-Virar.

