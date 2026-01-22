Mira-Bhayandar News: Wockhardt Hospitals Organises Health Check-Up Camp For Traffic Police During Road Safety Month

Wockhardt Hospitals conducts a health check-up camp for traffic police personnel in Mira-Bhayandar during Road Safety Month | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar, Jan 22: As part of Road Safety Month, observed from January 1 to 31, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road organised a comprehensive health check-up camp for traffic police personnel under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The camp benefitted over 250 traffic police personnel from the Mira Road–Bhayandar division, including officers from Kashimira and Golden Nest police stations.

The initiative aimed to address the health challenges faced by traffic police, who work long and demanding hours while being continuously exposed to pollution, stress and harsh weather conditions.

Focus on preventive healthcare

Medical experts highlighted that traffic police personnel are particularly vulnerable to lifestyle-related health issues such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiac problems due to irregular meals, prolonged duty hours and high-pressure work environments. Regular health screening, they noted, plays a crucial role in early diagnosis and timely treatment of such conditions.

Keeping these concerns in mind, the hospital conducted a range of preventive health screenings, including blood pressure checks, diabetes testing, ECGs and other basic medical assessments.

A dedicated team of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from Wockhardt Hospitals ensured smooth execution of the camp and provided medical advice to participants based on their reports.

Hospital officials speak

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sushil Kumar, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, said that traffic police personnel are integral to maintaining road discipline and safety, often at the cost of their own health.

He added that the objective of the camp was to encourage preventive healthcare and regular medical monitoring among those who serve the community daily.

The initiative was well received by traffic police personnel, who appreciated the hospital’s efforts in supporting their health and well-being.

