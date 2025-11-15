Vasai-Virar Crime Branch Busts Illicit Liquor Distillery In Virar; Seizes ₹1.53 Lakh Worth Material | Representative Picture

The practice of operating clandestine distilleries (haatbhatti) for illicit liquor had been ongoing in forested areas, mangrove belts, and several other locations within the Vasai-Virar city limits. Acting on this, a team from the Crime Detection Branch 4 conducted a raid and busted a hidden illicit liquor den in Barf Pada, Virar.

Illegal Dens Increasing Across City Limits

These illicit liquor operations were being run across multiple city locations, including forest areas and mangrove regions, with the manufactured liquor distributed locally. As the number of such dens continued to increase, the police deployed specialised teams to crack down on them.

Tip-Off Leads to Raid Near Community Temple

Recently, Crime Detection Branch 4 received information about a covert illicit liquor distillery operating in a field near a community temple in Barf Pada, Virar East. Acting on the tip-off, the police immediately raided the location and initiated action against those involved.

₹1.53 Lakh Worth of Material Seized

During the operation, the police seized property worth ₹1.53 lakh, which included:

3,000 litres of a navsagar (ammonium chloride) and jaggery concoction,

25 litres of finished illicit liquor, and

Equipment used for producing the illicit liquor.