Vasai Virar City Municipal corporation goes online: Now you can download everything from birth to death certificate at onlinevvcmc.in

Residents of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) can now get the several certificates including death and birth certificate online at the official website of the VVCMC onlinevvcmc.in/.
The VVCMC website has listed down the following certificates/forms and permissions which can be downloaded online:
Marriage Certificate Form
Assessment Certificate Form
No Dues Certificates Form
Zone Certificate Form
Birth Registration Form
Death Registration Form
Fire NOC - Hospital Form
Fire NOC - Business Form
Transfer of Property By Sale
Transfer of Property By Nominee
Water Connection Form
Bhag Nakasha Form
Advertisement Permission
Steps to get the required form/ certificate, permission:
To utilize service will have to register first on the site - onlinevvcmc.in/
Verify your account with the registration link which you will receive after the registration on your email id
Verify the mobile number by entering OTP
Log in to process further
Download the application form and read the required document details carefully
Upload required documents; the document should be in PDF Format (Up to 1000 kb)
Pay certificate charges online using Net Banking / Credit or Debit Card
Unique application number will be used for further communication
VVCMC will issue appointment date
Visit VVCMC with original document for verification and collect your certificate
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)