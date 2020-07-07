Mumbai

Updated on

Vasai Virar City Municipal corporation goes online: Now you can download everything from birth to death certificate at onlinevvcmc.in

By FPJ Web Desk

Residents of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) can now get the several certificates including death and birth certificate online at the official website of the VVCMC onlinevvcmc.in/.

The VVCMC website has listed down the following certificates/forms and permissions which can be downloaded online:

  1. Marriage Certificate Form

  2. Assessment Certificate Form

  3. No Dues Certificates Form

  4. Zone Certificate Form

  5. Birth Registration Form

  6. Death Registration Form

  7. Fire NOC - Hospital Form

  8. Fire NOC - Business Form

  9. Transfer of Property By Sale

  10. Transfer of Property By Nominee

  11. Water Connection Form

  12. Bhag Nakasha Form

  13. Advertisement Permission

Steps to get the required form/ certificate, permission:

  • To utilize service will have to register first on the site - onlinevvcmc.in/

  • Verify your account with the registration link which you will receive after the registration on your email id

  • Verify the mobile number by entering OTP

  • Log in to process further

  • Download the application form and read the required document details carefully

  • Upload required documents; the document should be in PDF Format (Up to 1000 kb)

  • Pay certificate charges online using Net Banking / Credit or Debit Card

  • Unique application number will be used for further communication

  • VVCMC will issue appointment date

  • Visit VVCMC with original document for verification and collect your certificate

