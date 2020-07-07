Got a big electricity bill? Shiv Sainiks are offering to help out in Vasai-Virar

Amidst the complaints of hefty electricity bills in the state, local Shiv Sena branch in Virar has come to the rescue of people living in the city.

The Shiv Sthan branch in Virar has put up a poster which mentions that those who got hefty electricity bills should submit their bills at the branch office. The poster also mentions that the local Sena branch will get the bills updated with a lesser amount.

Check out the poster here: