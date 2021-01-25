Vasai: Cops raid shop selling gas regulators illegally

Less than 12 hours after a cook employed to prepare food for the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) troops deployed in Vasai was seriously injured in a freak fire mishap, sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate raided a shop, which was found to be selling regulators of cooking gas cylinders of questionable quality and sans any certification or authorization for selling such products.

According to the police, the incident was reported from the Bhuigaon area of Dongri, in Vasai, where the SRPF personnel have been accommodated by the MBVV officials.

As per his daily chore, the cook identified as-Anand Jagannath Ugwekar (51) tried to light the LPG-fuelled burner at around 9:30 am on Sunday, however, the regulator of the cylinder all of a sudden caught fire. Ugwekar who suffered serious burn injuries on both his hands and legs was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is now said to be stable. It is suspected that the mishaps occurred as the regulator was of inferior quality.