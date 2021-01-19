Vasai: MBVV cops arrest teen for posing as sales tax officer

A teenager landed into the police net on alleged charges of posing as personnel from the sales tax department in Vasai.
According to the FIR registered with the Tulinj police station attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, the impersonator approached a mobile repairing shop located in the Bhabola Naka area of Vasai (west) on Monday afternoon and introduced himself as an officer from the sales tax department. T
he imposter demanded Goods and Service Tax (GST) registration number and the sales register for inspection from the owner of the establishment. Sensing something fishy, the shop-owner asked for his identity card to which the imposter flashed a card belonging to some other person.
Suspecting the authenticity of his credentials, the shop owner engaged him in conversation and quietly alerted the MBMC police control room. Minutes later a team from the Tulinj police station reached the spot and conducted preliminary investigations, following which the teenager (aged 17 years and 11 months) was booked under section 170 of the Indian Penal Code for personating a public servant.
The police team impounded the car belonging to the impersonator and also seized the identity card which was found to be in his possession.
Further investigations were underway.