Vasai: MBVV cops arrest teen for posing as sales tax officer

A teenager landed into the police net on alleged charges of posing as personnel from the sales tax department in Vasai.

According to the FIR registered with the Tulinj police station attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, the impersonator approached a mobile repairing shop located in the Bhabola Naka area of Vasai (west) on Monday afternoon and introduced himself as an officer from the sales tax department. T

he imposter demanded Goods and Service Tax (GST) registration number and the sales register for inspection from the owner of the establishment. Sensing something fishy, the shop-owner asked for his identity card to which the imposter flashed a card belonging to some other person.