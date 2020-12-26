Vasai: School dropout poses as architect to dupe women on matrimonial site, held

Sleuths of the Manikpur police have arrested a 42-year-old school dropout who donned the fake persona of a highly paid architect on the platform of a popular matrimonial website to cheat women of their money.

The action followed after a woman living in Vasai registered a complaint with the Manikpur police that a person (name withheld) whom she met on the matrimonial site cheated her of Rs. 13.81 lakh. The accused created a fake profile of a successful architect and promised to marry the woman.

He began seeking money from her under the pretext of getting a loan sanctioned on her behalf. When the women got more emotionally invested in him, he began demanding larger amounts and finally fled with the money and her car.